To find your favorite podcasts, type find followed by a podcast tile in a direct message to the Patch bot.
Example
find tim ferriss
find radiolab
find design matters
Follow your favorite shows and access them by typing my shows.
Example
find tim ferriss and click the follow/unfollow button
unfollow radiolab
follow design matters
See what your teammates are following by typing team shows.
We are working on integrations with Slack, Yammer, Alexa, and Facebook Messenger. Sign-up to join the Beta launch list.
Contact us via email.